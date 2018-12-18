Warrant issued for arrest of ‘Schwimmer lookalike’ suspect

FILE - This undated file photo released Wednesday Oct. 24, 2018, by Britain's Blackpool Police, shows an alleged thief bearing a striking resemblance to actor David Schwimmer, who played the character Ross Geller on the TV show "Friends." A British judge has issued an arrest warrant for an alleged shoplifter whose striking resemblance to David Schwimmer made international headlines, after he failed to show up for a court appearance. Abdulah Husseni failed to appear in court in Blackpool, northwest England, on Tuesday Dec. 18, 2018, to face charges of theft and fraud. (Blackpool Police via AP, File)