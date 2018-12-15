The Latest: Ukraine Orthodox OKs break with Russian church

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gestures while speaking at a closed-door synod of three Ukrainian Orthodox churches to approve the charter for a unified church and to elect leadership in the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Poroshenko has told the crowd "the creation of our Church is another declaration of Ukraine's independence and you are the main participants of this historic event." Pool Photo via AP Mykhailo Markiv, Ukrainian Presidential Press Service