AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

U.S. Border Patrol agents make arrests during a pro-migration protest by members of various faith groups showing support for Central American asylum-seekers who arrived in recent caravans and calling for an end to migrant detentions and deportations, in San Diego as seen through the border fence from Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Dozens of protestors were arrested for trespassing as they tried to approach the border wall, and one person for assaulting an officer. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo