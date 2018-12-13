California fire survivors share lessons in loss, recovery

In this photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, Camp Fire survivor Terese Mangino, right, embraces Tubbs Fire survivor Anne Barbour as fellow survivor Tricia Woods, left, looks on, after a meeting with Camp Fire survivors in Chico, Calif. Survivors of a deadly wildfire that last year tore through California's wine country are sharing lessons of loss and pain but also of resilience with those who last month escaped the deadliest U.S. wildfire in at least a century. The Press Democrat reports a group of Sonoma County residents spent Tuesday in a packed meeting with residents of Paradise and several nearby communities who grilled them with questions. The Press Democrat via AP Alvin Jornada