Court: Florida police can use ‘stand your ground’ law

FILE - In this June 16, 2016, file photo, Peter Peraza, a Broward County sheriff's deputy testifies at his trial in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Florida Supreme Court has ruled that law enforcement officers can invoke the "stand your ground" law that could make them immune from criminal prosecution in a shooting. The 7-0 decision Thursday came in the case of Peraza, a Broward County sheriff's deputy who was charged with manslaughter in the 2013 shooting death of a man carrying what turned out to be an air rifle. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File Rafael Olmeda