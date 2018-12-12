House, Senate reach agreement on anti-sexual harassment bill

FILE - IN this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., departs following a Medal of Freedom ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. House and Senate negotiators have reached an agreement on a bill to overhaul the process for handling sexual misconduct allegations on Capitol Hill. The push for the legislation took on new urgency in the past year, as more than a half-dozen lawmakers resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo