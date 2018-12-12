Incompetency claim rejected for man charged in decapitation

FILE - This February 2016 file booking photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Quinton Laster. Jurors on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, rejected a mental incompetence claim from Laster, who is accused of shooting then decapitating his grandmother and her husband at an in-home daycare in Oklahoma City in 2016. The ruling will allow the case to move forward. (Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)