‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘Shining’ added to National Film Registry

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Taiwanese director Ang Lee poses on the red carpet at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan. The Library of Congress announced Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, that the films "Jurassic Park," ''Brokeback Mountain" and "My Fair Lady" are among the 25 movies tapped for preservation this year. Chiang Ying-ying, File AP Photo