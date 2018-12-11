‘Truth isn’t truth’ tops list of notable quotes in 2018

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Portsmouth, N.H. The assertion that "truth isn't truth," made by Giuliani, tops a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotes of 2018. Giuliani's statement came in an August interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" when he told host Chuck Todd that Trump might "get trapped into perjury" if he were interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo