At scene of South Sudan mass rape, ‘no one could hear me’

In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, women and girls walk back after getting food in Bentiu, a 38 kilometers (24 miles) journey using a path through the bush for fear of being attacked on the main road, near Nhialdu in South Sudan. Rape has been used widely as a weapon in South Sudan and even after a peace deal was signed in September, humanitarians have warned of higher rates of sexual assault as growing numbers of desperate people try to reach aid. Sam Mednick AP Photo