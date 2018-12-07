The Latest: Ship rescues British sailor in Southern Ocean

British yachtswoman Susie Goodall sailing her Rustler 36 yacht DHL STARLIGHT on arrival at Hobart, Australia, Oct. 30, 2018, arriving in 4th place in the 2018 Golden Globe Race. British woman Goodall sailing solo in the Golden Globe Race round-the-world has lost her mast and was knocked unconscious in a vicious storm, and Thursday Dec. 6, 2018, rescuers are trying to reach her in the Southern Ocean, 2,000 miles west of Cape Horn near the southern tip of South America. PPL Photo Agency, Golden Globe Race via AP Christophe Favreau