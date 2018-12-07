61st annual Grammy Awards nominations to be announced Friday

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Nominations for the 61st annual Grammy Awards will be announced Friday morning, Dec. 7, 2018. The Recording Academy delayed unveiling the nominees by two days because former President George H.W. Bush's funeral and public viewing this week in Washington. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo