Ex-captives describe torture by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

COMBO – Yemeni medic Farouk Baakar demonstrates how he was shackled to a wall during his torture in a prison run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, in this combination of three photos taken on July 29, 2018 in Marib, Yemen. Baakar was one of thousands of people who have been imprisoned by Houthi militia during four years of civil war. Many of them, an Associated Press investigation has found, have suffered extreme forms of torture _ smashed in their faces with batons, hung from chains by their wrists or genitals for weeks at time, scorched with acid or fingers torn from their hands. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo