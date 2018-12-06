Judge: Verdict in cop cover-up trial should come Dec. 19

Former Chicago police Officer Thomas Gaffney listens during his trial before Judge Domenica A. Stephenson at Leighton Criminal Court Building, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 in Chicago. Gaffney, along with former Detective David March, and former Chicago police officer Joseph Walsh, charged with lying about the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald won't testify at trial and their attorneys have rested their cases. Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool Zbigniew Bzdak