California serial killer trial could cost $20 million

FILE - This Aug. 23, 2018 file photo shows suspected serial killer Joseph James DeAngelo is arraigned in Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif. The trial of the alleged California serial killer could cost taxpayers $20 million. A Sacramento County official said Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, the county is asking the state to help pay. DeAngelo is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Dec. 6, for a routine proceeding. The trial is months away from beginning. The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool, File Randall Benton