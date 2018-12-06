Honduran woman in migrant caravan gives birth in US

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 file photo, Central American migrants gather at a temporary shelter, near barriers that separate Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. A Honduran woman affiliated with a caravan of Central American migrants gave birth on U.S. soil shortly after entering the country illegally amid growing frustration about a bottleneck to claim asylum at official border crossings. Border Patrol agents arrested the woman Nov. 26 after she entered the country illegally near Imperial Beach, Calif., across the border from Tijuana, Mexico, Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Rodrigo Abd, File AP Photo