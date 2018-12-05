Key Ukrainian church gathering slated for next week

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, second left, addresses Ukrainian soldiers as Canadian Army Lieutenant General Jean-Marc Lanthier stands at center, and commander of U.S. Army in Europe Christopher Cavoli stands right, during military drills in base Honcharivske, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Ukraine’s president announced a partial call-up of reservists for training amid tensions with Russia, saying Monday that the country needs to beef up its defenses to counter the threat of a Russian invasion. Efrem Lukatsky AP Photo