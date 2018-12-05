‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah silenced by a voice issue

FILE- In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, Trevor Noah arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah appeared as usual on “The Daily Show,” but his voice didn’t. The host relied on fellow Comedy Central correspondents to read his monologue, instead. It’s unclear how long he will be unable to speak or what caused the problem. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision