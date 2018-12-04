Soldier set to be sentenced for trying to help Islamic State

FILE - In this undated file image taken from FBI video and provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Hawaii on Thursday, July 13, 2017, Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang holds an Islamic State group flag after allegedly pledging allegiance to the group at a house in Honolulu. On Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, Kang is scheduled to be sentenced for trying to help the Islamic State group.

U.S Attorney's Office, District of Hawaii via AP, File FBI