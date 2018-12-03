3 teens charged in fatal carjacking of pastor’s wife

Three teens have been arrested after a New Orleans pastor's wife was run over and killed by her own car during a carjacking.
Authorities say 49-year-old Jeannot Franco Plessy was pulled from a car while stopped in front of her daughter's home Nov. 27. She was thrown to the ground and then run over as her son-in-law tried to stop the carjacking. She died that night.
News outlets report the teens were arrested Saturday. According to online court records, a judge on Sunday set bail for 18-year-old Edwin Cottrell and a 17-year-old at $600,000 on charges of second-degree murder and other offenses. Another juvenile faces related charges. It's unclear whether they have lawyers.
Local news media report Plessy and her husband, David Plessy, founded Crossover Christian Fellowship.
