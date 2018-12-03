Chinese state media praise Bush as ‘statesman of vision’

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 1989, file photo, then U.S. President George H.W. Bush stands on his car and waves to crowds in Tiananman Square in Beijing. Chinese state media are praising Bush as a “statesman of vision,” recalling the late president’s role in helping end the Cold War and establishing policies toward China. The China Daily newspaper said Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, that Bush in the 1980s realized China was different from the Soviet Union and recognized the potential for cooperation. Doug Mills, File AP Photo