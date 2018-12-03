Yemen’s other conflicts simmer in city once held by al-Qaida

In this Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, photograph, a photographer changes his lens by a rusting Soviet-era tank near Mukalla, Yemen, at an airport now serving as a military base for the United Arab Emirates. The port city of Mukalla, once held by al-Qaida, shows how fractious Yemen is and will remain even if the Saudi-led war in the country ends in an uneasy peace for the Arab world’s poorest nation. Jon Gambrell AP Photo