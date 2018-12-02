Like father, like son? Not so much in Bush dynasty

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2008 file photo, President George W. Bush walks with his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush were both conservatives, but during very different times. The elder Bush was a Republican who could carve an occasional moderate path without a crushing response from the right. His was an era of stepping back from the prospect of doomsday, with the collapse of the Soviet Union, and a far more limited threat emerging with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. But that was not at all like the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that came early to his son. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo