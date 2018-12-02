Some evacuation orders lifted for California wildfire area

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018, file photo, a Sheriff’s deputy looks for human remains at a home burned in the Camp fire in Magalia, Calif. Authorities are lifting evacuation orders for some Northern California communities ravaged by the state’s deadliest wildfire but said no traffic will be allowed into the town of Paradise. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said residents of neighborhoods in nearby Magalia can return to the area at noon on Sunday, Dec. 2, and public access will resume 24 hours later. John Locher, File AP Photo