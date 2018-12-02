‘El Chapo’ trial gives inside look at his rise to power

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2017, file photo, provided by U.S. law enforcement, authorities escort Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, center, from a plane to a waiting caravan of SUVs at Long Island MacArthur Airport, in Ronkonkoma, N.Y. On Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, a government witness testifying at the U.S. trial of the Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo” claims his cartel paid massive bribes to a top law enforcement official. (U.S. Law Enforcement via AP, File) AP