Whale songs and war: The less talked-about climate impacts

This Jan. 6, 2010 photo provided by CNRS-UBO-IUEM Geosciences Ocean, shows a fin whale, foreground, and tabular drifting iceberg near Antarctica. Climate Change is more than rising thermometers, wildfires, droughts and storms; it even has a hand in altering whale songs, flowering plants and civil war. Near Antarctica, whales are singing in deeper tones to cut through the noise of melting icebergs. CNRS-UBO-IUEM Geosciences Ocean via AP Jean-Yves Royer