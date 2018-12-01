Quotes from former President George H.W. Bush

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 1990, file photo, President George H.W. Bush receives applause from Vice President Dan Quayle, left, and House Speaker Thomas Foley prior to delivering his first State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. Bob Daugherty, File AP Photo