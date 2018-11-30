South Korea says North Korean soldier defects to South

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018, file photo, smoke from an explosion rises as part of the dismantling of a South Korean guard post in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, as a North Korean guard post sits high in the upper left. A North Korean soldier fled across a heavily fortified border to defect to South Korea early Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, the military in Seoul said, just as the rivals began taking steps to reduce military tensions. Pool Photo via AP, File Jung Yeon-je