Empty seats of Sri Lanka’s ruling party members are seen during a parliamentary session in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Sri Lankan lawmakers on Thursday approved a motion barring disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa from using state funds after he lost two no-confidence votes, in an escalation of the country’s political crisis. Eranga Jayawardena AP Photo

Sri Lankan Parliament bars ministers using state funds

The Associated Press

November 30, 2018 01:12 AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's parliament has passed a motion barring ministers and their private staff from using state funds, stating they have become dysfunctional after the passage of two no-confidence votes against disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The motion on Friday has received 122 votes in favor in the 225-member Parliament, while pro-Rajapaksa lawmakers continue to boycott sittings for a fourth day.

The vote is yet another moral pressure on Rajapaksa who continues to hold office despite not having a working majority with the backing of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Sri Lanka is in political crisis since Oct 26 when Sirisena fired prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe has insisted that his sacking is illegal and has refused to leave his official residence. Rajapaksa occupies the prime minister's office.

