In a twist, Trump fights to keep some Palestinian aid alive

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Palestinians leave the Makassed hospital in east Jerusalem. US has cut funding to the six Jerusalem hospitals, including Makaseed, that provide care for Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip. For two years, the Trump administration has unabashedly slashed U.S. aid to the Palestinians. Now, amid signs it may finally roll out its long-awaited Middle East peace plan, the administration is scrambling to save what little remaining Palestinian assistance it provides. Mahmoud Illean, File AP Photo