Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates his touchdown against the New Orleans Saints with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the first half of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Michael Ainsworth AP Photo

Nation & World

Cowboys stifle Brees, end Saints’ 10-game win streak, 13-10

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer

November 29, 2018 10:20 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas

Ezekiel Elliott scored the only Dallas touchdown and the Cowboys stifled Drew Brees and the Saints, ending New Orleans' 10-game winning streak with a 13-10 victory Thursday night.

The Cowboys (7-5) won their fourth consecutive game and assured they will at least remain tied for the NFC East lead.

The Saints (10-2) had a season low in points while missing on a chance to perfectly match Dallas from two years ago, when then-rookie sensations Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott won 11 straight after dropping the opener.

Brees had his fewest yards passing in a half since joining the Saints in 2006 with 39, and couldn't get a potential winning drive going in the final minutes.

Instead, Jourdan Lewis' interception — just the third of the season for Brees — gave the Cowboys a chance to run out the clock from the New Orleans 1 after an interference penalty in the end zone.

