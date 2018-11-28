This image released by the FBI shows a missing person poster for Hania Aguilar. Aguilar was kidnapped Nov. 5, 2018, from a Robeson County, N.C., mobile home park after going outside to start a relative’s SUV before school. (FBI via AP)
North Carolina lab examining body found in search for girl

The Associated Press

November 28, 2018 02:08 PM

LUMBERTON, N.C.

North Carolina's state crime lab is working to determine whether a recovered body is that of a teenage girl missing for three weeks.

The FBI issued a news release late Tuesday saying a body found in Robeson County earlier in the day was being taken to Raleigh for an autopsy and identification.

The body was found as part of a search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, who was kidnapped Nov. 5 from a mobile home park after going outside to start a relative's SUV before school. But authorities have not confirmed whether the body is Aguilar.

Police say a man forced the teenager into an SUV and drove off. The SUV was found several miles south of her mobile home park. The body was found a few miles farther away.

