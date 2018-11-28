In this Nov. 22, 2018 photo, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea greets Roy and Linda Strop at a community Thanksgiving dinner at Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Chico, Calif. The Strops lost their home in Paradise, Calif., in the deadly Nov. 8 Camp wildfire. The Northern California sheriff’s popularity is growing after playing a central role in two major crises. Honea ordered the evacuation of thousands of residents as a wildfire roared through the town of Paradise this month. He also told people living downstream of a dam to flee last year as a spillway threatened to collapse and flood communities.
In this Nov. 22, 2018 photo, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea greets Roy and Linda Strop at a community Thanksgiving dinner at Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Chico, Calif. The Strops lost their home in Paradise, Calif., in the deadly Nov. 8 Camp wildfire. The Northern California sheriff’s popularity is growing after playing a central role in two major crises. Honea ordered the evacuation of thousands of residents as a wildfire roared through the town of Paradise this month. He also told people living downstream of a dam to flee last year as a spillway threatened to collapse and flood communities. Kathleen Ronayne AP Photo
In this Nov. 22, 2018 photo, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea greets Roy and Linda Strop at a community Thanksgiving dinner at Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Chico, Calif. The Strops lost their home in Paradise, Calif., in the deadly Nov. 8 Camp wildfire. The Northern California sheriff’s popularity is growing after playing a central role in two major crises. Honea ordered the evacuation of thousands of residents as a wildfire roared through the town of Paradise this month. He also told people living downstream of a dam to flee last year as a spillway threatened to collapse and flood communities. Kathleen Ronayne AP Photo

Nation & World

Northern California sheriff’s star rises with relief roles

By PAUL ELIAS Associated Press

November 28, 2018 12:08 AM

CHICO, Calif.

A Northern California sheriff's popularity is growing after playing a central role in two major crises.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea ordered the evacuation of thousands of residents as a wildfire roared through the town of Paradise this month. He also told people living downstream of a dam to flee last year as a spillway threatened to collapse and flood communities.

Honea gets applause and handshakes at public appearances as the face of the force fighting the flames and bringing relief to those who lost everything.

The evacuation in both disasters turned chaotic at times and led to complaints of miscommunication and disorganization.

But Honea's handling of both crises ultimately burnished his public image as a decisive and a strong leader.

  Comments  