Northern California sheriff’s star rises with relief roles

In this Nov. 22, 2018 photo, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea greets Roy and Linda Strop at a community Thanksgiving dinner at Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Chico, Calif. The Strops lost their home in Paradise, Calif., in the deadly Nov. 8 Camp wildfire. The Northern California sheriff’s popularity is growing after playing a central role in two major crises. Honea ordered the evacuation of thousands of residents as a wildfire roared through the town of Paradise this month. He also told people living downstream of a dam to flee last year as a spillway threatened to collapse and flood communities. Kathleen Ronayne AP Photo