The Latest: Navy: Notification error led to shooter report

Cars are prevented from entering or exiting the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 in Bethesda, Md. Security officers found “no indication” of an active shooter after reports from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, officials said Tuesday.Naval Support Activity Bethesda tweeted at 2:15 p.m. that an active shooter had been reported in the basement of a building at the Maryland base. Michael Kunzelman AP Photo