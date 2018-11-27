Mom: Slain son would be alive had he been white

This undated image provided by Emantic Bradford, Sr. shows Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr., 21, posing for a picture at his father’s home near Birmingham, Ala., in his senior year of high school. About 200 people marched through an Alabama shopping mall to protest Bradford Jr.’s death, whom police erroneously believed was the gunman who shot and wounded two people. The protesters gathered at the spot at the mall in suburban Birmingham where he was shot and killed after reports of gunfire. Police initially thought Bradford Jr. was responsible for shooting two people but later retracted that statement. (Emantic Bradford, Sr. via AP)