$1M donated to students, teachers in burned California town

In this photo provided by Paradise High School Principal Loren Lighthall, Bob Wilson, a San Diego restaurant owner and real estate developer pained over the destruction to the town of Paradise caused by the deadly Northern California Camp wildfire, holds some of $1.1 million to hand out to students and staff members - $1,000 each - from Paradise High School, at an assembly in Chico, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Wilson says learning about the students’ difficulties broke his heart. (Loren Lighthall via AP) Loren Lighthall AP