Prominent Chinese photographer taken by police, wife says

In this photo taken on July 2018 and released by Xu Xiaoli on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, Lu Guang poses for a photo in New York. The wife of award-winning Chinese photographer Lu says he was taken away by state security agents more than three weeks ago during a trip to the country’s far west. Lu’s wife, Xu, says he was traveling in Xinjiang when she lost contact with him. (Xu Xiaoli via AP)