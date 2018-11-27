Maldives court annuls conviction of former president

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018 file photo, Maldives’ former president Mohamed Nasheed greets supporters upon arrival at the airport in Male, Maldives. The Maldives’ top court has annulled a conviction for Nasheed on terror charges that carried a 13-year prison sentence. The Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 26, set aside Mohamed Nasheed’s conviction, saying there were no grounds for him to be charged under the terrorism law and that the state had failed to produce sufficient evidence. Mohamed Sharuhaan, File AP Photo