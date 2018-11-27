Correction: Fatal Shooting-Detroit Freeway story

In a story Nov. 26 about an inmate being fatally shot during a struggle on a Detroit-area freeway, The Associated Press, relying on information from The Detroit News, misidentified the inmate. He was 23-year-old Martez Velt Webb of Detroit, not 28-year-old Martez Jamario Webb.
Jail inmate fatally shot in ambulance struggle identified
A jail inmate fatally shot during a struggle inside an ambulance on a Detroit-area freeway has been identified
DETROIT (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a jail inmate who was fatally shot during a struggle inside an ambulance on a Detroit-area freeway.
Wayne County Undersheriff Daniel Pfannes on Monday identified the inmate as 23-year-old Martez Velt Webb of Detroit.
Pfannes has said a private ambulance company was transporting Webb from a hospital to a Wayne County jail when the struggle with a sheriff's deputy occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Friday on a freeway north of downtown Detroit.
During a news conference Monday, Pfannes said he could not say what led to the struggle. He says Webb was in a wheelchair at the time.
The deputy was treated for minor injuries.
