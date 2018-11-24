Incoming Mexico gov’t: No deal to host US asylum-seekers

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and incoming Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez attend a meeting on security and national reconciliation, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Mexico’s incoming government says it does not plan to assume the role of “safe third country” for migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. after Lopez Obrador is sworn in as president on Dec. 1. Christian Torres, File AP Photo