GOP exploring reasons for gender disparity in new Congress

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018, fie photo, Rep.-elect Carol Miller, R-W.Va., walks to a session during member-elect briefings and orientation on Capitol Hill in Washington. or House Republicans, this month’s elections ushered in the year of the woman _ literally. Miller will be the only GOP woman entering the chamber as a newcomer in January, and there may be as few as 13 House GOP women overall.. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo