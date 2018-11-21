AP Explains: Dispute between Seoul, Tokyo over WWII brothels

A statue of a girl representing thousands of Korean women enslaved for sex by Japan’s imperial forces before and during World War II, is seen as participants hold signs reading “Reconciliation and Healing Foundation” during a weekly rally against Japanese government near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. South Korea said Wednesday it will dissolve a foundation funded by Japan to compensate South Korean women who were forced to work in Japan’s World War II military brothels. Lee Jin-man AP Photo