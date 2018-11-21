Israeli Cabinet minister: Gaza leader’s days are numbered

FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, Yehiyeh Sinwar, the Hamas militant group’s leader in the Gaza Strip, speaks to foreign correspondents, in his office in Gaza City. On Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, Yoav Gallant, a senior Israeli Cabinet minister threatened to kill Sinwar. Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference, Gallant said Wednesday that “Yehiyeh Sinwar’s time is limited” and “he will not end his life in an old folks’ home.” He vowed there would be another Israeli campaign in Gaza and said Sinwar better “recalculate his route.” Khalil Hamra, File AP Photo