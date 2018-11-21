Amnesty to expand probe of US-led campaign in Syria’s Raqqa

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, an image made from drone video shows damaged buildings in Raqqa, Syria. The rights group Amnesty International is enlisting the help of thousands of online activists to expand its investigation into the U.S-led campaign against Islamic State militants that ended the group’s presence in the Syrian city of Raqqa but left it in utter devastation. Gabriel Chaim, File AP Photo