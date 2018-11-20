Mistrial declared in case of slain NYC runner Karina Vetrano

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2016 file photo, mourners carry the casket of Karina Vetrano from St. Helen’s Church following her funeral in the Howard Beach section of the Queens borough of New York. The trial of a man accused of killing Vetrano, a New York City woman who was sexually attacked while jogging near her family’s home, has ended in a hung jury. A judge late Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, granted a mistrial after the jury said it was split after just a day and a half of deliberations. Newsday via AP, File Steven Sunshine