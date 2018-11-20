400 years later, natives who helped Pilgrims gain a voice

In this Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, photo, visitors to Plimoth Plantation, a living history museum village where visitors can get a glimpse into the world of the 1627 Pilgrim village, walk among buildings, in Plymouth, Mass. Plymouth, where the Pilgrims came ashore in 1620, is gearing up for a 400th birthday, and everyone’s invited, especially the native people whose ancestors wound up losing their land and their lives. Steven Senne AP Photo