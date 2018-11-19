AP PHOTOS: Migrants at Balkan border face new obstacle: cold

In this Sunday, Nov. 18, 2019 photo a migrant wrapped in a blanket waits for food distribution at a camp in Velika Kladusa, Bosnia, close to the border to Croatia. The approach of the tough Balkan winter spells tough times for the migrants that remain stuck in the region while trying to reach Western Europe, with hundreds of them staying in make-shift camps with no heating or facilities. Amel Emric AP Photo