6 Romanian ministers fired as party leader seeks more power

FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, the leader of Romania’s ruling Social Democratic party, Liviu Dragnea, grimaces as he walks out of the anti-corruption prosecutors’ office, in Bucharest, Romania. Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party fired six ministers on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, as Dragnea sought to tighten his grip on the government. Vadim Ghirda, File AP Photo