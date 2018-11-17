A performer in traditional clothing and makeup waits for the start of a welcome ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. The largely undeveloped South Pacific nation of more than 8 million mostly subsistence farmers hopes the rare world attention generated by its hosting of the Asia Pacific Economic Economic Cooperation meetings will highlight its potential and draw more investors and aid.
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

November 17, 2018 01:31 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a flock of starlings in Milan, Italy; a traditional Papua New Guinean performer at an international conference; and an aerial photo of homes destroyed by wildfires in California.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Nov. 10-16, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

