German chancellor visits scene of far-right protest

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, attends the training of the NINERS German first divisioner basketball youth teams (under 16 years and under 19 years) during her one-day visit in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chemnitz has seen a few federal politicians show their faces since a 35-year-old local man was stabbed to death in August, allegedly by migrants, followed by a surge of violent right-wing protests. Jens Meyer AP Photo