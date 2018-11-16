German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, attends the training of the NINERS German first divisioner basketball youth teams (under 16 years and under 19 years) during her one-day visit in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chemnitz has seen a few federal politicians show their faces since a 35-year-old local man was stabbed to death in August, allegedly by migrants, followed by a surge of violent right-wing protests.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, attends the training of the NINERS German first divisioner basketball youth teams (under 16 years and under 19 years) during her one-day visit in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chemnitz has seen a few federal politicians show their faces since a 35-year-old local man was stabbed to death in August, allegedly by migrants, followed by a surge of violent right-wing protests. Jens Meyer AP Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, attends the training of the NINERS German first divisioner basketball youth teams (under 16 years and under 19 years) during her one-day visit in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Chemnitz has seen a few federal politicians show their faces since a 35-year-old local man was stabbed to death in August, allegedly by migrants, followed by a surge of violent right-wing protests. Jens Meyer AP Photo

Nation & World

German chancellor visits scene of far-right protest

By CHRISTOPH NOELTING and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press

November 16, 2018 08:33 AM

CHEMNITZ, Germany

Angela Merkel traveled to Chemnitz Friday to meet with residents, three months after the eastern city was the scene of violent, far-right protests that highlighted divisions in Germany — and the chancellor's own party — on the issue of migration.

Merkel met with the Niners Chemnitz — a local basketball team — before heading to a town hall-style discussion with readers of the Chemnitz Freie Presse newspaper at which the recent unrest was expected to be a central issue.

The protests were triggered after the killing in August of a German man that authorities blamed on recent migrants. Far-right groups flocked to the city, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of Berlin, clashing with counter-protesters in scenes that drew widespread condemnation. Some of the violence was directed at foreigners, but a kosher restaurant was also attacked by masked men throwing stones and yelling anti-Semitic jeers.

Some in Germany — including members of Merkel's Union bloc — voiced understanding for the anti-migrant protesters, saying they shouldn't be condemned for the violent actions of a small neo-Nazi minority within the demonstration.

Senior figures in the nationalist Alternative for Germany party also joined the protests, marching alongside known far-right extremists to condemn Merkel's decision to allow hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers into the country in 2015.

The center-left Social Democrats, who are part of Merkel's governing coalition, meanwhile took issue with comments by the country's domestic intelligence chief that appeared to downplay far-right violence in Chemnitz. Hans-Georg Maassen was eventually ousted as head of the BfV agency after months of wrangling within the government.

"We're experiencing a polarization at all levels of society," the mayor of Chemnitz, Barbara Ludwig, said Friday. "What happened in Chemnitz even threatened to tear apart the federal government."

In a nod to critics who said the chancellor should have visited the city earlier, Ludwig said "it's too early to say whether the visit by Angela Merkel will be more than a gesture."

She called for a greater effort to support the integration of migrants into German society.

Several protests were planned to coincide with the visit, one against the chancellor and others pro-Merkel or promoting multiculturalism and condemning racism.

  Comments  